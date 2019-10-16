Two held at Hyderabad airport for smuggling gold Hyderabad, Oct 16 (PTI): Over 650 grams of smuggled gold valued at Rs 24.61 lakh has been seized from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah at the airport here by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence personnel and he and his accomplice were arrested. Based on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted the passenger on October 14 and found him carrying gold in paste form hidden in the customised jeans trousers he was wearing, DRI's Hyderabad Zonal Unit said in a release on Wednesday.

The gold content in the paste was 652.95 grams, valued at Rs 24.61 lakh, the DRI said. Inquiries revealed the passenger, a native of Lucknow, smuggled the gold at the request of his friend and it was to be delivered to an associate who would meet him outside the airport, it said.

DRI officials also arrested the man, who came to receive the gold and further investigations are underway, the the release said..

