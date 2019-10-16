AP govt announces slew of welfare schemes Amaravati, Oct 16 (PTI): Seeking to fulfill its poll promises, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday announced a slew of schemes for various sections, under which the amount will be directly disbursed in the coming months. The state Cabinet that met under Reddy's chairmanship decided to roll out the schemes one after the other in line with its electoral promises.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said YSR Nethanna Hastham would be a major scheme for the benefit of handloom weavers, under which each weaver would be paid a sum of Rs 24,000 per annum. Enumeration of eligible weavers, who worked on traditional handlooms, would be completed by the month-end and the scheme would be launched on December 21.

Similarly, fishermen engaged in deep sea fishing would be given Rs 10,000 each during the annual fishing ban period from April 15 to June 14. Besides, subsidy on diesel for fishermen has also been enhanced from Rs 6 to Rs 9 a litre.

The minister said these benefits would be delivered from November 21, the World Fisheries Day. Wages for cooks and staff engaged in mid-day meal programme were also being enhanced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 a month, Nani said.

Over 88,296 workers would benefit from this, to the tune of Rs 211.91 crore. The Information Minister said the Cabinet approved to extend state government guarantee for a Rs 1,000 crore term loan for the APSRTC to purchase over 3,600 new buses as replacement for existing ones that outlived their utility.

The Cabinet approved the proposal of the AP Power Finance Corporation to raise Rs 4,741 crore through bonds for clearing dues to the two ailing power distribution companies, Nani added. An exclusive corporation would be created to engage employees on 'outsourcing' basis in various government departments, the minister said.

This would eliminate the middlemen system and also curb corruption, the minister said..

