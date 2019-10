The RSS has called a meeting of all its 'pracharaks' (full-time volunteers) in Haridwar between October 31 to November 4.

Top RSS functionaries, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, and his second-in-command Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi, will attend the exercise.

An RSS fucntionary said that this exercise is conducted once in every five years and it is essentially an 'abhyas varg' for its workers.

