Delhi police create green corridor

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 16-10-2019 23:46 IST
Delhi Police created a green corridor from Palam airport to RR hospital in Dhaula Kuan to transport a human organ, police said on Wednesday. The 5.8-km distance was covered in five minutes and 10 seconds, they said.

The request was made by Col Prakash to provide a green corridor from airport to RR hospital. Accordingly, a green corridor was created, police said, adding the organ was donated by a hospital in Chandigarh.

COUNTRY : India
