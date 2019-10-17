UP govt allows women teachers to avail leave on Karwa Chauth today

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Uttar Pradesh government has announced that all married women teachers engaged in higher, secondary and basic education department may avail leave on Thursday. "The state government has announced that all married women teachers engaged in higher, secondary and basic education department may avail leave on Karwa Chauth today, the statement from Chief Minister's office read.

This is for the first time such special provision has been made for married women, Dr Vandana Sharma, education director Higher education, told ANI over the phone. Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival for married women in North India, in which they fast from sunrise to moonrise for one day for the safety and long lives of their husbands. (ANI)

