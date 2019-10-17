International Development News
Development News Edition
MEA ascertaining details of Indians involved in Saudi Arabia bus crash

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 17-10-2019 12:25 IST
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it has asked its mission in Jeddah to ascertain details of Indians involved in the bus crash in Saudi Arabia in which 35 people, including Asians and Arabs, have been killed. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his deepest condolences to families of the victims of the accident.

"Our Consulate @CGIJeddah has been asked to ascertain the details of Indians involved in the accident," he said in a tweet. Thirty-five people, including Asians and Arabs, were killed and four others injured after a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in western Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

COUNTRY : India
