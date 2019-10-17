International Development News
Bengal govt committed towards poverty alleviation: Mamata

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 17-10-2019 12:29 IST
West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee said that the state government is committedtowards alleviation of poverty besides reducing unemployment,combatting illiteracy and upholding human rights

On the occasion of the International Day for theEradication of Poverty on Thursday, Banerjee tweeted, "...ourGovt in #Bangla is committed to the alleviation of poverty,reducing unemployment, combating illiteracy and upholdinghuman rights." The United Nations General Assembly designated October17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty in1987 to promote awareness on the need to eradicate poverty anddestitution

The UN has proclaimed that poverty is a violation ofhuman rights and affirmed the need to come together to ensurethat these rights are respected.

COUNTRY : India
