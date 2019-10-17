One held for manufacturing country-made fire arms

A man was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad for allegedly manufacturing firearms at hishome in Pargaon village of Saphale town here, the police saidon Thursday

Acting on a tip-off, Palghar ATS raided the home ofChima Baraf (56) at Pargaon in Maharashtra's Palghar districton Tuesday, and seized three country-made single-bore guns, 21live cartridges, 84 pellets and other accessories used formaking firearms, Palghar police PRO Hemant Katkar said

Chima has been arrested under relevant sections ofArms Act and Maharashtra Police Reforms Act, the officialadded.

