Bihar man jumps inside lion enclosure in Delhi zoo; escapes unhurt

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 17-10-2019 14:42 IST
A man jumped inside the enclosure of a lion in the Delhi zoo on Thursday, but escaped unhurt as the alert zoo staff acted quickly and tranquillised the animal.

The incident happened around 12:30 pm. The situation is under control now, Zoo sources said.

Rehan Khan, a native of Bihar's Champaran district, was in an inebriated state, they said. The zoo staff caught him and handed over to the police, the sources said.

