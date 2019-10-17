Now, non-councillors can become chiefs of Rajasthan urban civic bodies

Any person who is not a councillor can now become the chairperson of the urban local bodies in Rajasthan. A gazetted notification in the regard was issued by the state government on Wednesday.

The notification amending the Rajasthan Municipalities Rules, 2019, was issued after the state cabinet in its meeting on Monday decided to hold indirect elections, reversing its earlier decision of holding direct elections to the post. The elections to the urban local bodies in the state are due later this year.

As per the new rule, a person shall be eligible for being chosen as the chairperson if he is qualified under the provisions of the Act for election as a member of a municipality. The name of the candidate for the post of the mayor/chairperson can be proposed by a political party and they can be elected by councillors. The first direct election to the post was held in 2009 when the Congress was in power.

The Congress government in its first cabinet meeting held in December last year had decided to conduct direct elections to the post of mayor or chairperson but the cabinet reversed its decision in the meeting on Monday.

