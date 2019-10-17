Truck owners, drives launch blockade of key Mizoram highway

Associations of truck owners and drivers on Thursday launched an indefinite blockade of NH-306, considered the lifeline of Mizoram, protesting against its alleged bad condition that has led to a number of accidents. NH-306, which was NH-54 earlier, starts from Kawnpui in Mizoram and ends at Silchar in Assam.

The Mizoram Truck Owners' Association (MTOA) and Mizoram Truck Drivers' Association (MTDA) launched the blockade from 7 am alleging that condition of the highway, especially the stretch between Kawnpui and Buichali, is "extremely bad". "A number of trucks have overturned along the highway while many others are stranded due to bad condition of the road," MTOA general secretary Dina Tlau said.

Losses accumulated by the truck owners due to the condition of the road have been heavy and lives of the drivers are in danger, Tlau claimed. The state public works department has started repairing patches in the highway since Tuesday as it is urgent, PWD engineer-in-chief K Lalsawmvela said.

Out of the 21 worst patches, 12 were repaired, Lalsawmvela said..

