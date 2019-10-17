'Tantrik' held for killing man in Gujarat

A 'tantrik' has been arrested for allegedly killing a man at Sevaliya town in Gujarat's Kheda district, the police said on Thursday. The tantrik (sorcerer), identified as Harshad Solanki, a resident of Hirapara village, killed Bharat Rathod by pushing him into Mahisagar river earlier this month, police said.

According to police, soon after their marriage, Rathod and his wife had visited Solanki, who fell in love with the woman and later decided to eliminate her husband. "In the incident that took place on October 5, the accused pushed Rathod into Mahisagar river on the pretext of performing some ritual," sub-inspector D P Solanki of Sevaliya police station said.

After the recovery of Rathod's body from the river the next day, police suspected foul play, he said. After going through the CCTV footage from the area, police found that the accused had accompanied Rathod to the river, but had returned alone, the officer said, adding, "The accused kept visiting the scene of crime to make sure that victim had indeed drowned." He was taken into custody and questioned. During his interrogation, the tantrik confessed to have pushed Rathod off a bridge built across Mahisagar river, he said.

The accused was arrested under IPC section 302 (murder), the officer added..

