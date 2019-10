A wild elephant was found deadin a trench in the Anamalai range at Valparai in the districton Thursday, forest department officials said

The forest department suspects that the 25-year-oldpachyderm could have fallen into the trench and died as itcould not come out

The carcass will be buried after post-mortem, theofficials said.

