Man arrested from luxury hotel in Lutyens' Delhi for theft attempt

A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to commit theft at a luxury hotel in Lutyens' Delhi, police said on Thursday. The matter came to light on Wednesday night after Santosh Kumar, a security officer at the hotel, noticed the accused, Chintarandi Shrinivasulu, putting his hand in the pocket of a suit hanging behind a chair, police said.

On seeing Kumar, Shrinivasulu started running, but he was chased and caught. During interrogation, Shrinivasulu, who is from Hyderabad, disclosed that he used to enter five-star and seven-star hotels "to commit thefts by impressing its staff by his personality and good communication skills," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.

A case has been registered at the Parliament Street police station, the police said, adding that an investigation was underway to get details about other thefts committed by the accused. PTI AMP HMB

