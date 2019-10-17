Two held for selling fake watches worth Rs 1.4 cr

Two men were arrested for allegedly selling duplicate wrist watches of prominent brands worth Rs 1.4 crore at Shaikh Memon Street in South Mumbai, the police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, unit-4 of Mumbai police's crime branch raided two shops in Sutar Galli and seized 8,498 wrist watches valued at Rs 1.4 crore, an official said.

Shop owners Hitesh Gada (38) and Kunjan Gada (39) have been arrested and sent to police custody till October 22, he said. A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Copyright Act of 1957 at Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station..

