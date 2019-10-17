CRIME BRIEFS

Delhi police's crime branch arrested two men for allegedly supplying drugs in Delhi-NCR, police said on Thursday. According to police, Sooraj Bodh (22) and Priya Ranjan (32) were arrested on Wednesday from Vande Matram Marg in Ridge Area.

Ten kg charas worth Rs 1 crore, mobile phones with SIM cards and a car used in drug trafficking were seized from them, police said.

================================================

Man arrested for drug peddling in east Delhi New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for peddling drugs in east Delhi, police said.

Manish Duggal, a resident of Mayur Vihar, used to smuggle drugs to Delhi from Kasol, Himachal Pradesh. 260 grams charas worth more than Rs 1 lakh was seized from him, they said.

=================================================

Female drug peddler arrested from outer Delhi's Alipur area New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman drug peddler was arrested from outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said.

The woman, a resident of Alipur, was arrested during a drive against drug peddling, they said, adding 800 grams ganja was seized from her.

================================================

Man held with huge quantity of illicit liquor New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for carrying huge quantity of illicit liquor, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a tempo carrying 131 cartons of illicit liquor were seized from Nangloi. During interrogation, the accused Raju, a resident of Jind in Haryana, disclosed he had brought from Haryana the illicit liquor keeping in mind the forthcoming festival season, they said. PTI AMP

================================================

Domestic help arrested for theft in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A domestic help was arrested in connection with theft at northwest Delhi's Maurya Enclave, police said on Thursday. Stolen jewellery and cash worth Rs 15,000 was recovered, they said.

The theft was reported on October 8, police said. During investigation, police found that the maid of the complainant who left the job around one month ago, had stolen gold and diamond jewellery from the house.

The accused was traced to JJ Colony, Wazirpur, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)