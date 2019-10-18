International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Use of clay diyas should be promoted ahead of Diwali: Chhatarpur CMO

Ahead of Diwali, Chhatarpur Chief Municipality Officer (CMO) has urged all the ward in-charges and market area contractors to promote the use of clay diyas and assure that the diya makers should not face any inconvenience.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 18-10-2019 10:40 IST
Use of clay diyas should be promoted ahead of Diwali: Chhatarpur CMO

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Diwali, Chhatarpur Chief Municipality Officer (CMO) has urged all the ward in-charges and market area contractors to promote the use of clay diyas and assure that the diya makers should not face any inconvenience. In a letter, Basant Chaturvedi, Chhatarpur CMO wrote, "The market area contractors along with the ward in-charges of Naugaon should make sure that ahead of Diwali the diya makers and villagers visiting the markets should not face any kind of inconvenience. Moreover, they should promote the sale and use of clay diyas."

The CMO further stated that in the municipal area, Naugaon no tax should be collected from the villagers and diya makers. "The market area contactors and ward-in charges should strictly adhere to these orders," Chaturvedi added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Chhatarpur villagers ward
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019