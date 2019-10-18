International Development News
UP girl molested on way home from college

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 18-10-2019 12:17 IST
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly molested by two men when she was on her way home from an intermediate college here, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Barla-Baseda roard on Thursday, they said.

The two men accosted the girl and tried to forcibly take her to nearby sugarcane fields. They fled the spot after she raised an alarm, police said. The girl's family lodged a police complaint against the accused, they said.

