PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 18-10-2019 12:47 IST
Woman found dead at home, husband and brother-in-law arrested

A 30-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in Yogenderpuri under the Kotwali police station area on Thursday evening, police said.

The body of Firdos Begum has been sent for post-mortem and her husband Shehzad and brother-in-law have been taken into police custody in connection with the death, station house officer (SHO) Anil Kapervan said.

Begum's brother has alleged that she was murdered by her husband while Shehzad has claimed that his wife committed suicide by hanging at home, the SHO said, adding that further investigations are underway.

COUNTRY : India
