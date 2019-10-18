International Development News
Five held for drug trafficking in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 18-10-2019 13:10 IST
Five men were arrested here for allegedly trafficking drugs, police said on Friday. The arrests were made on Thursday in an area under the Civil Lines Police Station limits, they said.

According to station house officer (SHO) Sameypal Artri, based on a tip-off, Mustakim, Dilshad, Amir, Gulsher and Farman were nabbed and around 1,500 sleeping pills and 950 grams of charas (cannabis) were seized from their possession. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the SHO added.

COUNTRY : India
