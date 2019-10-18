2 arrested for kidnapping & sexually assaulting minor girl

The police have arrested two persons for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Phulbari area of West Garo Hills district, an official said on Friday. The two accused, identified as Mobarak Hossain (22) and Mozahidur Islam (21) had kidnapped the minor and confined her to their house where they took turns in assaulting her, the official said.

"The girl was sexually assaulted and then threatened by the two main accused, who are now in our custody. A case under POCSO has been registered and an investigation into the matter is currently on," Superintendent of Police, Dr M G R Kumar said. Another three persons, who were also involved in the case, have been identified and a search is currently on for them.

An FIR in the matter was registered on October 15 at the Phulbari police station and the girl was rescued on the same day. Two of the main accused were also arrested on the same day. The girl had allegedly been kidnapped on October 14. PTI COR JOP RG RG.

