Guv expresses reservation about one JU Honoris Causa

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday voiced reservations about one of the four Honoris Causa recipients this year during a 'court' meeting of Jadavpur University, but relented later saying there should be "wider consultation in future". Recipients of Honoris Causa, an honorary degree awarded by the university, were finalised at the meeting of the 'court', the highest decision making body of JU.

Dhankhar, also the Chancellor of JU, stepped into the campus for the first time after he "rescued" Union minister Babul Supriyo who was mobbed by angry students there on September 19. The governor who came to the campus at 11 AM also talked to the students after the 'court' meeting.

"Unanimously the court took the decision and we also said in future there should be wider consultation," Dhankhar said about finalising names of four eminent personalities to be conferred honorary D Litt and D Sc at the Convocation on December 24. The 'court' meeting which lasted for over an hour was also attended by the pro-vice chancellor, registrar and heads of different departments.

Though the names of the recipients were not officially announced on Friday, officials who attended the meeting said the Chancellor had initially expressed reservations about one of the four. Omprakash Mishra, Head of the Department of International Relations, said the governor was requested to take note of the unanimous decision of the 'court' which finalised the names for the awards.

Asked whether the governor had agreed to the proposal, Mishra said he made it clear that henceforth, he should be included in the decision-making process. "Keeping in view the interest of the institution, I am happy everyone cooperated. We will extensively chalk out the plans so that JU gets institution of eminence tag with involvement of students and faculty," he told reporters.

About his meeting with representatives of the students, Dhankhar said, "I personally interacted with them. Students raised their demands. Students are deeply concerned about issues like entry of outsiders".

Dhankhar referred to an earlier Calcutta High Court order regarding entry of outsiders and police picketing inside the campus and said these must be implemented. He said the students raised the issue of having a gender cell in the university and the demand is justified.

Asked about his comments on September 19 that the VC should call the police inside the campus, he said, "I had told the VC the situation must not get out of control." On September 19, Babul Supriyo was shown black flags and heckled by a section of students at the university. He was also prevented from leaving the campus, prompting Dhankhar to rush there. A group of men, allegedly ABVP workers, also vandalised properties of the JU on that day. "I came here for the interest of students. Peace on campus cannot be negotiated. Students complained against entry of outsiders. I empathise with the students, alumni and faculty on the issue. I have raised issues which are of concern to everybody," he said.

"I exhausted all steps and you must keep in mind there has to be someone to interact with students. They are impressionable minds. But there has to be a structured process to address certain things," Dhankhar said..

