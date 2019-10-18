Over 350 kg polythene seized in Noida, Gr Noida

More than 350 kg of banned polythene has been seized in Noida and Greater Noida and 26 people have been slapped penalty for defecating in open areas, officials said on Friday. A total of 265 kg polythene was seized during inspection by Pollution Control Board officials and district administration at the Surajpur market in Greater Noida.

"The traders who were found using polythene have been slapped a penalty of Rs 30,700 and told not to use it. They were also told about the harmful impact polythene has on human body and the environment," Deputy Collector, Sadar, Prasoon Dwivedi said. Separately, 165 kg of banned variety of polythene was seized in Noida on Thursday and Rs 1,000 fine slapped against offenders, the Noida Authority said.

Authority said it has also slapped a penalty of Rs 2,700 against 26 people who were found defecating and urinating in open and warned of strict action in future. In order to boost solid waste management here, the Noida Authority also started a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative in Harola village, a spokesperson said.

"Under the initiative by HCL Foundation, NGO Hand to Hand will collect garbage from door to door in Harola village which has about 7,500 residents," the spokesperson said. The step is aimed at raising awareness about solid waste management and seeks to involve youth and children as well, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)