Goa to observe dry day in view of Maharashtra polls

The Commissioner of Excise on Friday said that all licensed premises within the limit of village panchayat will remain closed in view of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, a statement read.

ANI Panjim (Goa)
Updated: 18-10-2019 23:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Some of the village panchayats include Latambarcem-Ward Dodamarg-I, Kharpal-II, VP Sal - Ward Kholpem-VII, Khorgirem-VI, Pernem taluka - VP Kerim - ward Tirakol-I, VP Torsem ward Patradevi-I, VP Ibrampur-Ward - Hankanem I and II, and Hadus-III.

These wards will remain closed from 6 pm of October 19 till midnight of October 21 and then October 24 till midnight. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
