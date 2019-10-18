Karnataka college comes up with 'out of the box solution' to prevent students cheating; gets flak online

Some might even call it funny but in a bizarre incident, students at a private college in Karnataka were made to wear cardboard boxes during an exam to allegedly prevent them from cheating. Photos of the incident, which showed students writing by wearing a cardboard box with just its front side open, surfaced online and was shared widely. Apart from the memes and snide comments that were posted by social media users.

According to one post, the photo was captioned: 'It's our college midterm exam today. That is Bhagat PU College, Haveri.' The incident apparently took place on October 16 at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri. (ANI)

