Man who escaped from jail in Bihar arrested in Delhi

In a joint operation with Bihar STF, the Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man who had escaped from a jail in Sitamarhi district, officials said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Vikas Jha, a resident of Sitamarhi in Bhiar, they said.

Jha, wanted in several criminal cases, had escaped from police custody on three different occasions in Bihar, a senior police officer said. "Police got information that Jha would come to Rajdhani Park in Nangloi to meet his friend on Wednesday night," Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said.

The accused is a sharp shooter of the Santosh Jha gang of Sitamarhi. Police said Jha had escaped from custody on September 19 after throwing chilli powder into the eyes of the police personnel accompanying him.

A semi-automatic pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered from him, they added.

