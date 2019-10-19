One held for shooting man dead in Delhi's Usmanpur

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person last month in Northeast Delhi's Usmanpur, police said on Saturday. The arrested assailant was identified as Rizwan Ali, a resident of Bulandsahar district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

On September 26, one Mohamad Hassan was shot dead by Ali and his accomplice Anwar in the busy market of Usmanpur, a senior police officer said. "On the basis of a tip-off, police laid a trap near Dhaula Kuan and spotted the accused. When he was signaled to stop, he started running and fired three rounds at police. In retaliation, police fired five shots, one of which hit his leg. He was admitted to RML Hospital," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Interrogation revealed that Ali, Anwar and Hassan were residents of Sankhni Village in Bulandshar. Hassan and Anwar were living in Usmanpur area and had a rivalry over monetary disputes, the DCP said. On September 3, Ali came to Delhi from Mumbai, where he used work as a welder. He and Anwar killed Hassan. Anwar had assured Ali that he would pay him Rs 5 lakh for killing Hassan, they said.

One revolver, three live and as many used cartridges and one scooter were recovered from his possession, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)