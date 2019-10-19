Over 75,000 security personnel mobilized for election duty in Haryana: DGP

Over 75,000 police personnel have been mobilized as part of the security arrangements for the October 21 Haryana Assembly election, state police chief Manoj Yadava said on Saturday. In a statement here, the director-general of police said the force has taken all measures to ensure that the election is carried out in a peaceful manner.

As part of election preparedness, the neighboring states will also deploy maximum force in their territory to ensure sealing of inter-state borders before the polls, he said. All the Range ADGPs and IGs, commissioners of police and district superintendents of police have already been instructed to leave no stone unturned for maintaining law and order at their respective places of postings.

Giving details about the security arrangement, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said 130 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in every nook and corner of the state. Additionally, 26,896 state police personnel, 22,806 home guard volunteers, 7,936 special police officers, and 6,001 police trainees are on poll duty to ensure tight vigil and security at all polling stations in the state, he said.

Virk said 21 senior police officers along with additional forces have been deputed in different districts apart from those already posted there to deal with any law and order situation. Monitoring has been intensified by the flying squads and other surveillance teams to prevent violation of model code of conduct especially the distribution of cash, liquor, and other inducements, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)