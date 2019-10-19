Kamlesh Tiwari's killing an act of mischief to create terror: Adityanath

Terming the murder of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari "an act of mischief to create terror", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said such incidents will not be tolerated and those involved will not be spared. "This is an act of mischief to create terror. In this case, five people have been taken into custody. Of these, three have been taken into custody in Gujarat and two in Uttar Pradesh. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe it," he said.

"The elements who create an atmosphere of fear and terror in the state will be strongly dealt with, and their plans crushed. This type of incident will not be tolerated, and those involved will not be spared," Adityanath added. Tiwari (45), earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed at his home in Lucknow's Khurshed Bagh on Friday.

The chief minister said the killers were allowed to meet Tiwari by the security guard posted at his residence only after the leader of the lesser-known Hindu outfit gave him the nod. The killers sat with Tiwari and had food and tea. Subsequently, the personal aide of Tiwari and his son were sent to the market to purchase something, and it was during this period that Tiwari was murdered, Adityanath said.

The chief minister said he was willing to meet the family members of Tiwari.

