Hussain writes to Paswan, refutes reports of rejecting onion trucks certified by officials

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Saturday wrote to Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, refuting media reports that the AAP government had rejected onion trucks certified by its officials in Nashik, an official statement said. According to the statement, Hussain in his letter, said, "This claim is strongly refuted being not based on true facts. Firstly, no consignment certified by Delhi government officials has been rejected."

"Secondly, till date only five trucks of such onions have been rejected which were wet, rotten and not fit for human consumption. "Moreover, onions of two out of these five trucks have not been lifted back by NAFED so far," Hussain said in the letter.

He wrote that the Delhi government is obliged to provide quality onions at affordable prices to its residents and any lot unfit for human consumption cannot be distributed, it said. "The minister pointed out that the Delhi government has requisitioned 90 onion trucks since September 28 and NAFEED has so far been able to supply only 33 trucks," the official statement also stated.

Hussain has requested Paswan to direct the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) to provide 10 trucks of quality onions every day for the next 10 days in order to normalize onions prices in the city. The Delhi minister stated that the Delhi government is committed to supplying good quality onions at affordable prices.

