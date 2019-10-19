QRTs constituted to ensure smooth traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday constituted Quick Reaction Teams and established Composite Control Rooms along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of traffic, especially during bi-annual 'Darbar Move' and ensuing winters. The control rooms established at Chanderkote, Seri, Digdole, Ramsoo and Banihal would work round the clock to respond to any exigency which may arise due to landslides or any other reasons, an official spokesperson said.

He said the administration has also deployed QRTs comprising officials of police, traffic police, SDRF, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and various government departments besides representatives of construction companies involved in the ongoing four-laning project and maintenance of the highway. Construction companies have also deputed adequate men and machinery at all vulnerable places including Nashri, Mehar, Ramban, Tunnel 2, Marog 1, Battery Chashma, Anokhifall, Digdole, Panthyal, Mompassi and Gangroo to prevent traffic disruption, the spokesman said.

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country and usually faces frequent closure due to landslides especially during winter season. All move offices, including the Civil Secretariat -- the seat of government -- and the Raj Bhavan, will close in Srinagar on October 25 and 26 and reopen in Jammu on November 4.

The 'Darbar Move' was started in 1872 by Maharaja Gulab Singh to escape the extreme heat during summers in Jammu and biting cold of winters in Srinagar. The practice was continued by elected governments post-Independence.

