International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Delhi witnesses pleasant day

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 19-10-2019 20:01 IST
Delhi witnesses pleasant day

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

It was a pleasant day in Delhi on Saturday as the maximum temperature settled at 32.9 degrees Celsius, officials said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, the meteorological department said. The humidity levels oscillated between 66 to 55 per cent.

The weather department has forecast a clear sky for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Delhi weather department
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019