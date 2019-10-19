Delhi witnesses pleasant day

It was a pleasant day in Delhi on Saturday as the maximum temperature settled at 32.9 degrees Celsius, officials said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, the meteorological department said. The humidity levels oscillated between 66 to 55 per cent.

The weather department has forecast a clear sky for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)