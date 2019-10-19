Heavy security for Maha assembly polls

Over three lakh security personnel from local police as well as Central forces will be deployed in Maharashtra to ensure incident-free voting for assembly polls on October 21, an official said on Saturday. At least three helicopters and drones will be used in Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, said Milind Bharambe, Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order).

Drones will be used in important polling stations in the 36 constituencies of Mumbai, he said. Apart from two lakh personnel from Maharashtra Police, 350 companies of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Nagaland Women Police Force (NWPF) will be deployed, he said.

Besides, at least 100 companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and around 45,000 jawans of the State Home Guards will be on guard 24-hours, he said, adding services of 20,000 Home Guard jawans of other states are also sought. In Mumbai city alone, more than 40,000 personnel will be deployed along with 22 companies of the Central Para-Military Forces, a Mumbai Police spokesperson said.

Among the 1,536 polling centers in Mumbai district, 269 centers are declared as critical and vulnerable. "A strong police vigil will be maintain in those locations. There is not a single vulnerable or critical polling centre in suburbs of Mumbai," he said.

As part of preventive action, police have taken bonds from 3860 persons under section 107 of CrPc and 1279 persons under section 110. At least 164 persons have been externed from Mumbai while four persons have been booked under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, he said.

In 32 cases, police have seized Rs 8.14 crore cash, which was being transported illegally, the official said, adding that 34 offenses of a violation of the model code of conduct have been registered. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 24.

