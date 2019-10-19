Police clash with locals in Malda, eight injured

Eight persons, including four police personnel were injured on Saturday in a clash between the force and locals, including relatives of a missing college student who put up a blockade demanding prompt investigation into the case, a senior police official said. The clash took place at Malda Town-Bhaluka Road in Rotua when the large posse of policemen trying to disperse the agitators who threw stones at them, resorted to baton charging and bursting tear gas shells, he said.

Four policemen and an equal number of agitators were injured in the clash, the police official said. The situation was brought under control after the police assured them of early action, he said.

The disrobed body of the 22-year-old woman was found on Friday, two days after she went missing. Her family had alleged that she had been killed by the man to whom she was affianced, he said.

"The girl's family had lodged a missing complaint after she did not return home on Wednesday. They had alleged that the would-be groom had kidnapped the girl. Yesterday, the girl's disrobed body was found in a paddy field. We have sent her body for post mortem to know the reason for her death," the officer said. The accused was arrested on Friday on the basis of the complaint by the woman's family, he added.

