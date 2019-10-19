3 arrested for smuggling poppy straw

Three men were arrested for allegedly smuggling 700 kilograms of poppy straw worth over Rs 30 lakh after concealing it in 108 washing machines, police said on Saturday. The accused were transporting the contraband from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh to the receivers in Delhi and Haryana in their truck.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Wazirabad, and Jasbir Singh (40) was apprehended after 35 plastic bags containing opium straw were found hidden in 108 washing machines in the truck, a senior officer said. During interrogation, Jasbir Singh disclosed that he works as a driver for the last 15 years in a transport firm in Faridabad.

One of his relatives, Jarnail Singh (26), lured him into transporting the drug from Madhya Pradesh and introduced him to Ravinder Singh (23), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, the police said. In his instance, the duo was also arrested, the police added.

