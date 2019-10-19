Haryana: Police seize over Rs 1.33 crore cash from a car in Gurugram

Haryana Police have seized illegal cash to the tune of over Rs 1.33 crore from a car, stopped during a blockade in Gurugram ahead of the assembly elections in the state. This is the biggest ever cash seizure done by the police since the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Dr Inder Jeet on Saturday informed that the Income Tax Department, Police Department, and Excise Department have seized liquor, intoxicants and illegal cash to the tune of Rs 23,52,13,408. Dr Inder Jeet said that till to date a total of over Rs 2.94 crore has been seized by the Income Tax Department, including jewelry worth over Rs 14.19 lakh.

Sharing the details about the illegal liquor seizure, he said: "3,84,674 liters of liquor worth over Rs 10.57 crore have been seized by the police and the Excise Department." He said that so far 2,74,986 liters of liquor have been seized by the police, which is worth Rs 6.74 crore. He informed that 1,09,687 liters of liquor has been recovered by the Excise Department, which is worth Rs 3.83 crore.

He said that so far, intoxicant substances worth Rs 3.92 crore have been recovered by the Police Department and with this illegal cash amounting to over Rs 6.2 crore has also been seized by the department. Apart from this, silver worth over Rs 4.14 lakh and a consignment of women's suits having a value of Rs 35,850 that was to be used to lure voters have also been seized.

The Joint Chief Electoral Officer said to maintain law and order in the state so far, 1,23,764 licensed arms have been submitted by the Haryana Police. Along with this, the police have also seized 254 illegal weapons. He said that across the State, 482 police check posts have been set up by the Police Department, to ensure law and order during the elections and no disturbance is created by any anti-social elements.

Haryana goes to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

