Tamil Nadu, Puducherry to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today. The weather forecast agency further predicted that some isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Konkan are likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. The low-pressure area lies over the east-central Arabian Sea. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is likely to become more marked over the east-central Arabian Sea and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.

A trough of low at mean sea level lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. The squally weather, with the wind speed of 45-55 kilometers is likely over the East-central Arabian Sea and adjoining MaharashtraKarnataka-Kerala coasts. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

