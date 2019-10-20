After man's death in leopard attack, 24 cages placed near Gujarat

The Gujarat forest department has placed 24 cages near a village in Junagadh district to trap leopards, a senior official said on Sunday. The move follows the death of a 60-year-old man in a leopard attack in Visavadar village in the district, some 390 kilometers from here, said Saurashtra Chief Conservator of Forest DT Vasavada.

"After the death of Valabhai Manandabhai Maru on Saturday, we decided to set 24 cages with bait to trap leopards. We have placed the cages after studying pug marks in the village and adjoining areas. Each cage has a goat or a dog in a partitioned enclosure to lure leopards," Vasavada said. He said leopard attacks have increased due to more people sleeping in the open in these areas as well as unregulated disposal of food waste, especially meat items, near homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)