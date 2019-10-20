International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

MP: 3-year-old child safe after falling from 35 feet high building into passing rickshaw

In a startling incident, a three-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after falling from the balcony of a second-floor house straight into the cart of a passing cycle rickshaw, which happened to pass by at the exact moment, in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh town.

ANI Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh)
Updated: 20-10-2019 16:54 IST
MP: 3-year-old child safe after falling from 35 feet high building into passing rickshaw

CCTV footage of child falling from a 35 feet high building. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a startling incident, a three-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after falling from the balcony of a second-floor house straight into the cart of a passing cycle rickshaw, which happened to pass by at the exact moment, in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh town. The incident that took place on October 18 was captured through on a CCTV installed nearby.

Ashish Jain, the child's father told ANI: "My son was playing on the second floor with other family members when he lost his balance and fell from the balcony." The balcony was 35 feet high from the ground. After the child fell into the cart of the cycle-rickshaw passersby quickly rushed to retrieve the child, who was taken inside the home.

The child was examined at a hospital and is said to be fine now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019