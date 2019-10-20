DRI seizes 4.5 kg of smuggled gold, two arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 4.5 kg of smuggled gold and arrested two persons in this connection from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an official said on Sunday. Acting on specific information DRI officials intercepted a vehicle near Bongaon close to the Indo- Bangladesh border on October 17 and recovered 40 gold biscuits weighing nearly 4.5 kg valued at Rs 1.85 crore from a person, the official said.

The person was arrested by DRI under the Customs Act. After interrogation of the arrested person, it was revealed that the gold was supposed to be delivered to another person, a resident in Birati in North 24 Parganas district, who was also subsequently apprehended.

In the current financial year so far, the DRI eastern region has confiscated smuggled gold weighing 95 kg, the official added..

