One more held over killing of ex-official of private varsity

A man allegedly involved in the recent killing of a former private university official was arrested on Sunday after police shot at and injured him here. Police said the man attacked a team of police personnel with a machet when it zeroed in on his hideout and asked him to surrender, following which Inspector Mithun Shilpi fired at him.

A sub-inspector and a head-constable were injured in the attack by the accused, identified as Ganesh, police said adding all three had been hospitalised. Ganesh, injured in the leg in the police firing, is the third person to be arrested in connection the killing of former vice-chancellor of family fued-ridden Alliance Univeristy D Ayyappa Dore by a gang here on October 15.

On Thursday, the university's former Chancellor Sudhir Angur along with his accomplice Suraj Singh was arrested on charges of plotting the killing as part of his bid to take control of the institution from its founder and his brother Madhukar Angur. Based on information provided by Singh, police tracked Ganesh to a warehouse here.

Quoting investigations, police have claimed Sudhir Angur had allegedly hired contract killers to eliminate Dore as he was siding with his brother. According to police, Sudhir Angur had also planned to kill his brother which could not be carried out following his (Sudhir's) arrest..

