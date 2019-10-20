Shillong: Air fest held to motivate youths to join armed forces, IAF

Air fest, which was organised by the Eastern Air Command (EAC), aimed at motivating and inspiring youths to join the armed forces in general and the Indian Air Force (IAF) in particular, said Group Captain Sachin Aanad Khatra. Talking to media persons about the air fest organised on Saturday, Khatra said: "With these air shows, we aim to motivate and inspire youths to join the Indian armed forces in general and the IAF in particular."

The air fest was organised at the Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Upper Shillong to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of the EAC and the 87th anniversary of the IAF. "It has been an exhilarating feeling and experience. The pilots were taken to the limits of their skills by performing this for the people here," he added.

The event featured a performance by Sarang acrobatic team. It was followed by MiG jet fighters and also from the Garud Para Jumping commandos. Group Captain Khatra said: "We are the acrobatic display team of the IAF flying an advanced lightweight helicopter, which was manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

"Every year an air fest is organised by the EAC on the occasion of IAF Day. This fest educates us about many great things of the IAF, soldiers, equipment, and so on. We also get inspiration to serve our country," said KK Gupta, resident of Shillong. The occasion was also graced by Air Marshal RD Mathur and other top officers of IAF, which celebrated its 87th anniversary on October 8. (ANI)

