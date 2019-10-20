Pleasant day in Delhi, mercury dips to 19 deg C

It was a pleasant day in Delhi on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 32.5 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the season, the weather officials said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, a MeT Department official said.

The humidity level oscillated between 89 per cent and 34 per cent. The weather department has forecast a clear sky for Monday and mist in the morning hours.

"Strong surface winds (20-25 kmph) during the day is in forecast. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 32 and 19 degrees celsius, respectively," it said. On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 32.9 and 19.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

