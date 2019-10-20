Mathura prepares for Ahoi Ashtami Snan and fair

The Mathura district administration has made elaborate arrangements in Radha Kund area to host the couples and other pilgrims who will reach here for the Ahoi Ashtami Snan and fair, an official said on Sunday. The events will be held here on Monday, he said.

According to the belief, a childless couple is blessed with a baby if they together take a dip in the Radha Kund (pond) at midnight on Ahoi Ashtami, said Anand Tailang, an astrologer of Dwarkadhish temple here. Security in the area has been tightened and policemen in plain clothes have also been posted at some places to prevent incidents like pickpocketing and chain snatching, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

He said woman constables will also be present at the ghats and floodlights have been installed in the area. The DM said 20 divers have been deployed at Radha Kund to prevent drowning incidents.

The administration has also asked the Uttar Pradesh Roadways to ply at least 100 buses to facilitate the pilgrims to reach Radha Kund, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)