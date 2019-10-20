Constable injured in attack by history-sheeter

A police constable was seriously injured after a history-sheeter allegedly attacked him at the Nagpur Central Jail, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday and the constable, Rajesh Doiphode (43), was admitted to a hospital after the attack, Dhantoli police said.

Doiphode was on duty at the gate of the central jail on Saturday. The accused, Ashwajeet Tagde (25), had come there to meet a jail inmate around 4.30 pm, the official said. "Doiphode saw Tagde standing near the gate and talking on his mobile phone. The constable asked him to keep the phone on silent mode. However, the suggestion did not go down well with the accused and he started arguing with Doiphode," the official added.

"Tagde then wrapped a stone in a long cloth and hit Doiphode on his head, in which suffered grievous injuries. The constable was rushed to a hospital by the jail staff. However, the accused managed to escape from the spot," he said. An offence was registered against the accused under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and a search has been launched, police said..

