Heavy rain lashes Kochi, water-logging cripples life

All government and private schools in Kochi remain closed on Monday as heavy rainfall lashed the city causing water-logging in several areas.

ANI Kochi (Kerala)
Updated: 21-10-2019 11:33 IST
Water-logging in Kochi on Monday after heavy rainfall. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

All government and private schools in Kochi remain closed on Monday as heavy rainfall lashed the city causing water-logging in several areas. The India Metrological Department (IMD) had on Sunday issued an 'Orange alert' for the next two days in seven Kerala district including Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Palakkad.

During an Orange warning, the forecast is of heavy to very heavy rainfall and authorities are expected to "Be prepared". Amid the bad weather, by-polls are also underway in five constituencies of the state -- Vatiyoorkavu, Aroor, Konni, Ernakulam and Manjeswaram.

The votes will be counted on October 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
