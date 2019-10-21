International Development News
One killed, nine injured after pick-up van overturns

PTI Ballia
Updated: 21-10-2019 12:08 IST
One person was killed and nine others injured when the pick-up van they were travelling on overturned near Sandavapur village under the Sikanderpur police station here on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place when the driver of the pick-up van, on its way to Varanasi, lost control while trying to save a girl student on her way to school and overturned, police said.

While Shivshankar Prajapati (45) died in the accident, the injured were rushed to Sikanderpur primary health centre. Five of the injured were later referred to the district hospital, police added.

COUNTRY : India
