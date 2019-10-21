International Development News
SC to hear plea seeking appointment of Justice Kureshi to Tripura HC

The Supreme Court will hear on October 25 a plea filed by Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association seeking the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 21-10-2019 13:31 IST
The Supreme Court of India . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will hear on October 25 a plea filed by Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association seeking the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had recently recommended the appointment of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court but the Centre is yet to give its approval to it.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi by the senior advocate of the association. The Collegium had, in its proposal of May 10, recommended the elevation of Justice Kureshi of Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court but later modified its order and sought his appointment as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
