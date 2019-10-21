Mortal remains of archbishop brought to Meghalaya, thousands

The mortal remains of Archbishop Dominic Jala, who died in a car accident in the United States earlier this month, has arrived here, officials said on Monday. Along with family members and Catholic church priests, thousands of faithful paid their tribute to the archbishop of Shillong Archdiocese, who died on October 10 at Oakland in California, they said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, state Home Minister James K Sangma, among other dignitaries on Sunday received his body in Guwahati, where a requiem mass was held at Joseph's Co-Cathedral in his memory. The mortal remains were then taken to Mawlai Parish church in Shillong, as people lined up on both sides of the street holding candles and singing hymns.

It was kept for the night at the archbishop's parental home in the district. According to church officials, the funeral will be held on Wednesday at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians.

Born in 1951, Archbishop Jala, who was well-versed in several languages, held many posts over the last five decades and looked after the welfare of catholic churches. Hundreds of schools run by catholic churches under the Shillong Archdiocese have declared holiday on Wednesday..

