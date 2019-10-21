Pakistan has unilaterally stopped postal services to India: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Pakistan has unilaterally stopped postal services to India for the last two months, and this is in direct contravention of international norms. He was speaking to media persons here on Monday. He said that Pakistan has taken the step without any prior notice or information to India.

"Pakistan has stopped postal services to India for the last two months. After Pakistan has stopped it our postal department has also thought of taking appropriate action," said the Minister of Communication and Information Technology. "All come under the system of the World Postal Union. Pakistan's decision is directly in contravention of the World Postal Union's norms. But Pakistan is Pakistan, it has stopped the letters belonging to India," he said.

(ANI)

